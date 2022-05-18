RideKC announces study on east-west transit connection from KCK to KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC announced Wednesday a new study into a potential east-west transit connection between the area near Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City, Missouri, and the University of Kansas Health System campus on Rainbow Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas.

The study will explore the "technical and financial feasibility of high-capacity east-west transit connections across the state line," according to a release from the Kansas City Streetcar Authority. The KC Streetcar Main Street Extension, RideKC's MAX bus rapid transit line and other bus services in both KCK and KCMO are being included in the study.

The specific corridors being considered in the study are:



Linwood Boulevard

31st Street

Armour Boulevard and 35th Street

39th Street

43rd Street

U.S. 40

Stadium Drive via Leeds neighborhood

The KC Street Car Authority, the City of Kansas City, Missouri, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas and the University of Kansas Hospital are all partners in the study.

According to the release, those involved in the project are looking for community feedback on the project, and will hold individual interviews, a survey , committee meetings and presentations.

“Community input is critical to fill existing east-west transit gaps in our region,” KCATA president and CEO Robbie Makinen said in a statement. “We want to understand the community's needs first, and then use the feedback we receive to help guide the study.”

The study began in April 2022 and is expected to take around one year.

