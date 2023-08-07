RideKC launches bus route connecting Lenexa to Mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC and Johnson County Transit launched a new bus route Monday, connecting the Lenexa City Center and the Mission Transit Center.

Route 487 passes through downtown Overland Park and Prairie Village to connect the 87th Street corridor to Route 495.

The route is zero-fare and runs Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Buses are set to arrive at each stop every hour.

Buses will travel from the Lenexa City Center at Renner Road down 87th Street to Santa Fe Drive. The route then turns left onto Metcalf and right onto 75th Street before taking a left on Nall up to the Mission Transit Center on Johnson Drive.

Attractions along the route include the Lenexa, Overland Park and Mission farmer's markets, trails, shopping centers and more.

A comprehensive list of locations and connections along the route can be found on RideKC's website.

