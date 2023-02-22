RideKC provided more than 70,000 rides during Super Bowl parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans packed downtown Kansas City, Missouri, last Wednesday for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade in celebration of the Super Bowl LVII victory.

Tens of thousands of them got to and from the parade thanks to the five park-and-ride locations operated by RideKC.

Fans were able to board busses at Worlds of Fun, Hy-Vee Arena, the Kansas City Zoo, Oak Park Mall and the KCK Transit Center for a ride to the parade and back.

The Oak Park Mall and Worlds of Fun locations combined for more than 40,000 of the 70,000 trips by Chiefs fans.

“Special event transportation is often the first introduction to public transportation in a city like Kansas City,” Kansas City Area Transportation Authority CEO Frank White III said in a release.“RideKC drivers and staff thrive on these opportunities to put our best foot forward. When special event customers have a champion experience, they will come back for more."

RideKC said more fans used the service this year than during the 2020 Chiefs parade, when 55,000 trips were provided.

