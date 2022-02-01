RideKC tells customers to expect delays Wednesday, Thursday due to snow storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC has warned customers that they should expect travel delays during Wednesday and Thursday due to the incoming winter storm.

RideKC recommended that travelers planning on using their fixed-route services check the Bulletins section of their website or sign up for RideKC Notify to get text, email or voice messages when their route is impacted.

A weather plan will also go into effect as travel conditions change, according to a release from the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

Warming buses will be stationed at four locations, if staffing allows, in the area when the temperature drops below 10 degree.

The locations are:

- East Village Transit Center from 5:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

- 47th Street Transit Center Community Room from 5:30-10 a.m.

- Independence Transit Center from 7-11 a.m.

- Mission Transit Center from 7-10 a.m.

The Regional Call Center, 816-221-0660, will have extended hours on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"RideKC encourages customers to dress warmly, check the website, follow RideKC social media for up-to-date information, and use the online tools to find out their bus is delayed," the release said. "Customers may want to postpone nonessential travel until road conditions improve."

