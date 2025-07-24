Riders, UMKC official react to opening date announcement for streetcar's Main Street Extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark your calendars, riders!

The Main Street Extension of the Kansas City, Missouri, Streetcar is opening to the public on October 24.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri, the Kansas City Streetcar Authority and Kansas City Area Transportation Authority made the announcement three months to the opening date.

KSHB 41 News dedicated a team of journalists since March to cover the streetcar and the Main Street project.

"Ok, that’s really huge!" said Fiona Logan, a rider reacting to Thursday's announcment. "Especially with the fact that we’re going to be hosting the World Cup. I think this is going to be really vital."

Chris Morrison Fiona Logan is excited to get to Westport easier using the streetcar.

"I was waiting for it to be done," said Elizabeth Campbell, another streetcar rider on Thursday.

Campbell lived near Main Street at the height of the construction.

"So I think that all the businesses, too, along Main Street will be super happy that it’s open."

Chris Morrison Elizabeth Campbell, streetcar rider

The University of Missouri, Kansas City (UMKC) is at the end of the new streetcar extension, but faculty and staff said it's only the beginning for them.

On Thursday, workers were putting the finishing touches on the UMKC streetcar stop at East 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard.

UMKC calls the stop the university's front door.

"We’re so grateful to be here at the beginning of the line, and to be that starting point for our students to go out and explore the city," said Troy Lillebo, associate vice chancellor for external relations at UMKC.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Troy Lillebo, UMKC associate vice chancellor of external communications

Lillebo said the streetcar creates more opportunities for their students, not just to explore the city, but to be able to get internships and jobs in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

He also said students are excited about the streetcar because it speaks to their generation.

"Many of our, especially our younger students, are looking for a more sustainable world," Lillebo said. "They’re so concerned about the environment. So, public transportation that really enhances that, it really speaks to what they’re asking for."

And what the people are asking for are more streetcar lines and stops.

"I think it should expand further through the city than it is already," said Nowell Chisholm, a streetcar rider. "More public transportation makes it better for businesses, makes it better for workers that are trying to get there, it boosts in tourism."

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Nowell Chisholm is excited to ride the streetcar to work near Main Street.

Even the youngest riders love it, too.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Malcolm Campbell loved his first time riding the streetcar.

"I like it when it first starts going and stops, and I like to hold onto those, and you sort of start to slide," said 9-year-old Malcolm Chisholm.

