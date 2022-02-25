Ridership increase prompts extended KC Streetcar hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to an increase in people using the KC Streetcar, the KC Streetcar Authority is extended the hours of operation.

Starting Monday, weekend and weekday hours will change to the following:



6 a.m. - 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday

6 a.m. - 1 a.m. Fridays

7 a.m. - 1 a.m. Saturdays

7 a.m. - 11 p.m. Sundays

January 2022 ridership recovered to 85% of pre-COVID levels, according to the Streetcar Authority.

The streetcar also saw an increase in the number of riders taking advantage of the last hour of service, pointing to the desire for extended operations.