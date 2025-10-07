Rightfully Sewn secures US Navy uniform contract; hiring underway in new, larger KC facility

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. This story is a one-year check-in to ensure accurate reporting and successful growth. Share your story idea with Megan .

One year after beginning its transformation from an abandoned grocery store, Rightfully Sewn has become a thriving American-made textile business in south Kansas City, providing stable employment and growth opportunities for immigrant workers.

Sixty percent of the company's workforce is comprised of refugees, who are all in the country legally.

Now that Rightfully Sewn has completed its move to a significantly larger facility, workers are enjoying better conditions and expanded operations.

"The old space was shoulder to shoulder, the new space is big," said Ken Burrell, director of production at Rightfully Sewn.

Taherah Hosainzada, who has worked at the company for eight years, helps guide operations on the production floor. Originally from Afghanistan, she also serves as a translator and trainer for new immigrant employees.

"We have a lot of people, a lot of immigrants," she said. "Sometimes I need to train them or translate; it's easy for me."

Hosainzada speaks multiple languages, including Farsi, Hindi and some Arabic, which helps her communicate with the diverse workforce.

"This place is really good for the immigrant," Hosainzada said.

The expanded facility has made training and production more efficient. Burrell oversees the learning process as employees master various textile sewing skills and operate specialized equipment.

"They just have a place to feel safe and enjoy their work," Burrell said.

Rightfully Sewn offers full benefits and a retirement plan, providing stability for workers who are often rebuilding their lives in a new country.

"It's a really good place, a safe place. They can make money, support their family when they are working and also they can improve their English; I love this place," Hosainzada said.

The company has secured a major contract to produce uniforms for the U.S. Navy, specifically utility pants that require complex construction.

"Six sets of pockets all have different flaps, different stitching," Burrell explained.

Hosainzada said it's the largest project Rightfully Sewn has had.

The Navy contract, among other established products, has created a need for significant expansion. The company is looking to hire about 20 additional workers to meet production demands.

"First time we've had to think about having to do different shifts because of this large product we have," Burrell said.

As Rightfully Sewn continues to grow, Hosainzada believes immigrant workers bring valuable skills to the manufacturing floor.

"Immigrant people are so intelligent," she said. "They just need some time to adjust to the situation, but they have a lot of skills. We are just looking for some way to improve them."

