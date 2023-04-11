Police investigating attempted break-in after Ring camera alerts Overland Park tenant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police is investigating a break-in incident that injured one person after a ring camera alerted an Overland Park resident of a break-in.

According to Overland Park police, shortly after 10:00 a.m. a tenant got an alert on his phone from his Ring camera that someone who he did not recognize was at his apartment at 61st Terrace and Robinson.

The tenant, who was was not far away, and arrived home and confronted the suspect.

A confrontation ensued, and both people, who were both carrying firearms, exchanged gunfire at each other.

The suspect, a black male, was struck, and was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The tenant, who was a long-term rentee at the apartment, was not injured.

Both are being questioned by police.

