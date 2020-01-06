Ring camera captures Lee's Summit drive-by shooting

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Ring home surveillance camera captured a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning along Southeast 11th Street.

According to police, multiple shots fired toward a home on the 700 block of Southeast 11th Street damaged a garage door and cars in the driveway around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Several neighbors who spoke to 41 Action News on Monday voiced concerns about growing trouble involving the home in the neighborhood.

“Everybody is scared now about going out in the neighborhood,” said Ron Constable, who has lived in the community for the past 23 years. “It’s very scary because nothing really happened in this neighborhood until we started having problems there.”

Ring footage: Camera captures Lee's Summit drive-by shooting

An investigator said a person inside the home that was targeted reported having previous issues with a person known to them.

Police also said the Lee’s Summit drug unit served a warrant at the same home last year on Dec. 30.

“This is not the first time, but this is the first time there’s actually been shots,” said one woman who lives nearby. “It makes all the good people want out and that’s not right.”

One neighbor said they planned to tell Lee’s Summit City Council about the problems while others promised to notify police more often.

“What do we do next? We called the police and everything,” Constable said. “We’ve got to get this neighborhood back to where we take care of each other.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police did not release a description of a suspect or the car used in the shooting.