Riverside Aldermen advance 15,000-seat open-air amphitheater project off I-635

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Riverside Board of Alderman signed off earlier this week on a rezoning request and final development plans for a 15,000-seat open-air amphitheater just north of Interstate 635 at Horizons Parkway.

The 161-acre development would feature the amphitheater as well as more than dozen buildings for food, beverage, restrooms, VIP spaces, ticket office and general office areas.

The amphitheater would be across the street from the KC Current’s women’s soccer training complex.

City of Riverside Board of Alderman Agenda Packet Riverside Amphitheater proposal

Riverside City Administrator Brian Koral told KSHB 41 News Thursday that developers are now able to begin the permitting process and move forward with construction. There is still an amendment to a lease with LiveNation — the venue's developer — that will be part of the final development agreement.

The venue would feature a stage and seating area covered by a 100,000 square-foot, 70-foot tall roof. Seating would include a mix of pit seating, general admission, lawn seating and a selection of premium and VIP seats, boxes, lawn and group sales. The venue would feature more than 5,000 parking spaces and allow up to 200 spaces for rideshare companies.

