Riverside Amphitheater construction on track for 2026 completion

Construction is moving along on the new Amphitheater in Riverside, a highly anticipated project aimed at transforming the city into a vibrant destination for live entertainment.

City officials say the multi-million outdoor venue is on schedule to be completed by May 2026, just in time for the start of next year’s concert season and FIFA World Cup

“There’s a lot of exciting things going on with the site itself, but what this is going to mean to this community and to the Kansas City community. I tell you what it gives me chill bumps to think about it and to talk about it," said Riverside Mayor Kathy Rose.

The venue is being built next to the Missouri River along Interstate 635 and Horizon Parkway.

So far, crews have completed foundation work and are now focused on building the steel structure that will form the main stage and audience area.

“About 10 years ago we kind of shifted our focus on trying to drive destination to Riverside. That's exactly what we’re doing, is inviting and welcoming people to come into our community and offer everything we have," said Mayor Rose.

The Northlands' newest entertainment venue will bring in concerts and events of all kinds.

Mayor Rose said once completed, the amphitheater will bring a boost to the city.

“This is a spark of all the many things that have happened here in the city of Riverside. This is a big spark that’s going to generate a whole lot of activity, local and in our economy as well," said Mayor Rose. "We are going to have new development as well as our existing businesses are going to see an uptick in all of it, it’s going to be a great thing for the whole region as well.”

The venue is expected to house 16,000 people, with 12,000 of those seats will be covered. The amphitheater will also host dozens of shows annually.

The Riverside Amphitheater is expected to be finished by May 2026.

