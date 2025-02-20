Riverside Police looking for missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Riverside Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman.

70-year-old Bennie Lynn Gillespie was last seen in the 3400 block of NW Cerrito Lane in Riverside on Wednesday evening about 6:15 p.m.

Police say she was headed to North Kansas City Hospital to visit a family member, but never arrived and has not been heard from since.

Police say she has diabetes and an undiagnosed cognitive impairment.

She was driving a blue 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 with Kansas plates, 9209AGD.

She was wearing a black jacket, cream Mickey Mouse zip-up and black sweatpants.

If you see her or the missing vehicle, call 911 or the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.