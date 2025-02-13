Road conditions, cold lead to increased number of school closings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The list of schools that have closed for today or adjusted learning plans it growing.

School districts on both sides of the state line have announced changes.

You can find the full list by clicking here.

In posts from districts like North Kansas City and Blue Springs, they cite road conditions as the reason they are making changes to their school day.

💻❄️ Tomorrow will be a virtual learning (AMI) day! No in-person classes Thu., Feb. 13 due to poor road conditions on side streets. Adventure Club opens at combined snow day sites at 7:15 a.m. Activities will be on a case-by-case basis. More: https://t.co/p6Dye5V94h https://t.co/hTv9CMKWi3 — NKC Schools (@NKCSchools) February 13, 2025

We still have safety concerns with some of the side streets in our area, and school will be canceled 2/13/25. Prime Time will be open.



Be safe and enjoy your day off. #WeAreBSSD pic.twitter.com/9hAHs91Srq — Blue Springs Schools (@BSSDnews) February 13, 2025

Districts like Olathe and Kansas City Public Schools already were not scheduled to have kids in school because of parent-teacher conferences.

You can find the latest road conditions, by clicking here.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

