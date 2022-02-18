Watch
Road conditions still hazardous across Kansas City

Charlie Keegan
Posted at 5:45 AM, Feb 18, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One day after a winter storm dumped around 8 inches of snow on most of Kansas City, the roads are still dangerous to travel.

Temperatures have not reached above freezing since the snowfall, meaning slick spots persist — especially in spots where freezing rain fell before the snow.

Bridges and overpasses continue to be some of the slicker surfaces.

Because of the heavy snowfall and blowing wind, many roads across the area are not yet cleaned or had snow blow back across them.

Traffic maps show reduced road speeds across the entire metro.

The Northland appears to be the hardest area to navigate as of Friday morning, with several crashes occurring on Intestate 35, Interstate 29 and U.S. 169.

Friday's highs will reach above freezing, meaning any snowpack should start to melt off of treated roads.

However, roads will likely refreeze overnight.

