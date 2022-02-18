Road conditions still hazardous across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One day after a winter storm dumped around 8 inches of snow on most of Kansas City, the roads are still dangerous to travel.

Temperatures have not reached above freezing since the snowfall, meaning slick spots persist — especially in spots where freezing rain fell before the snow.

Bridges and overpasses continue to be some of the slicker surfaces.

Because of the heavy snowfall and blowing wind, many roads across the area are not yet cleaned or had snow blow back across them.

Right now the highways are in pretty good shape, but some slick spots. The secondary roads and neighborhood roads are slick. Use caution, give yourself extra time and the roads will improve today with the sunshine and highs in the 30s.@kshb pic.twitter.com/QOoP8Y8wyr — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) February 18, 2022

Traffic maps show reduced road speeds across the entire metro.

The Northland appears to be the hardest area to navigate as of Friday morning, with several crashes occurring on Intestate 35, Interstate 29 and U.S. 169.

Traffic alert Friday: this is the second car we’ve seen spun around facing oncoming traffic on I-29 in Kansas City between 56 & 64 streets. This one is in the southbound lanes. pic.twitter.com/6Kh01Le4sQ — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) February 18, 2022

RESCUED! This pickup driver was able to pull a SUV out of a ditch on the entrance ramp to SB I-29 at 56th Street. Be careful, drivers!!! pic.twitter.com/Fzb3dH1tY1 — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) February 18, 2022

Friday's highs will reach above freezing, meaning any snowpack should start to melt off of treated roads.

However, roads will likely refreeze overnight.