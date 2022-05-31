Road repairs from water main break close NKC intersection along Burlington Street/9 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Repairs associated with a water main break last weekend has a key North Kansas City intersection blocked through the end of the week.

North Kansas City Assistant City Administrator Kim Nakahodo said a 12-inch main broke during the Memorial Day weekend.

While the main itself was repaired and placed back in service late Sunday night into early Monday morning, damage to the roadway in the area is taking longer to repair.

The intersection of Burlington St/9 Highway is closed at E. 16th Street. Repairs are expected to take the remainder of the week, weather permitting.

Detours are posted.

