Road resurfacing underway in Kansas City on historic level

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced ambitious plans to resurface more than 400 lane miles of roadway throughout the city this year. Lucas detailed the plans Friday and says the $40 million project will resurface more road in one year than ever before.

“People want to be in a city that works and a city is actually taking care of things that are necessary,” he said during a news conference Friday.

The mayor says road resurfacing has less to do with pleasing tourists ahead of the NFL Draft in Kansas City April 27 through 29 and more with serving the residents of the city. But Lucas understands the need to serve visitors.

The city improved Washington Square Park ahead of the draft, and Lucas said painting, trash cleanup, and new signage are all in the works specifically for the draft.

“We’ll make sure we’re investing in neighborhoods at the same time we’re investing in big ticket items downtown or anywhere else in the city,” Lucas said.

Braydon Wilbeck was happy to see crews resurfacing Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd Friday morning. He lives along the road and says the street was due for resurfacing.

“They’ve done a pretty good job of patching, but it’s a never-ending struggle,” Wilbeck pointed out.

The city will resurface roads like Wornall from Gregory Blvd to 79th Street. Also on the list are 75th Street, Rockhill Road, Raytown Road, Meyer Blvd, Parvin Road, Barry Road, North Oak Trafficway. You can see which roads are on the list and track progress on the city’s website.