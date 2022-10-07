Rob Riggle announced as KU's celebrity guest picker for College GameDay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comedian Rob Riggle will join the University of Kansas's College GameDay festivities as the celebrity guest picker.

Riggle will appear alongside Jen Lada, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and David Pollack for the show, stationed at The Hill, northeast of Campanile on KU's campus.

The KU graduate has appeared on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," "Saturday Night Live," "Modern Family" and several films. The "Step Brothers" and "Dumb and Dumber" actor is also a former marine.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Riggle spent most of his childhood in Overland Park before graduating from Shawnee Mission South High School and heading to Lawrence to continue his studies.

Even after his move to star-studded Los Angeles, Riggle has not ceased to praise his beloved Jayhawks. On Sept. 24, Riggle tweeted a photo of himself in a KU shirt.

He and other Shawnee Mission graduates, Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis, have made efforts to give back to their home state, organizing the Big Slick comedy to show and donating the proceeds to the Children's Mercy Hospital.

Kansas will face the similarly undefeated Texas Christian University in the game. But fans likely hope the momentum of College GameDay at home will give the Jayhawks the confidence they need to secure a victory.

—