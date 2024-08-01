Robert Courtney, pharmacist who admitted to diluting prescriptions, transferred to home confinement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Courtney, a former Kansas City-area pharmacist who admitted to diluting tens of thousands of prescriptions, was transferred to home confinement after spending years in a federal prison.

In an email to KSHB 41 News, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed he was transferred to community confinement on Wednesday.

Courtney's projected released date from there is May 2, 2026, the bureau said, though it declined to provide further details on the transfer.

He admitted to diluting 72 different medications, most which were cancer treatment drugs, the Associated Press reported.

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge spoke with families of Courtney's victims in May when news broke that he was set to be moved from prison.

The families were devastated and wanted Courtney to spend his full sentence in prison.

Santana Cummings is the daughter of Sherri Carrott, one of Courtney's victims who died when she was 33.

“It’s like being victimized all over again,” Cummings said in May. “It’s like we are having to go through this and relive this for a third time now when all we really want is for justice.”

KSHB 41 also received a statement from the family of Sarita Sapp, another one of Courtney's victim.

"On the behalf of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, Sarita Sapp, our family is totally devastated and sickened that our justice system has failed our family," the statement read. "Not only did Robert Courtney victimize our family and thousands of others, but now our justice system has as well. Praying for all the families grieving again today with this horrific news. Loved ones of our dear mother, Sarita Sapp."

—

