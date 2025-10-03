Rocha guilty: Death penalty sought in Officer Daniel Vasquez murder case

LIBERTY, Mo. — A jury found Joshua Rocha found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the July 2022 killing of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez.

The jury of seven women and five men reached their verdict after just under two hours of deliberation at the Clay County courthouse.

Time proved to be the key factor in securing the first-degree murder conviction. Prosecutors argued that the 48 seconds between when Rocha saw Officer Vasquez behind his car, and when he shot the officer, was sufficient time for Rocha to make a deliberate decision.

The prosecution used Rocha's own confession, in which he stated he grabbed his rifle, and placed it on his lap the moment he noticed the officer behind his car. Rocha shot Vasquez as soon as he approached Rocha's vehicle.

During closing arguments, the central question for the jury was not whether Rocha was guilty, but whether he should be convicted of first-degree or second-degree murder. The distinction hinged on whether Rocha had given deliberate thought to his actions.

Rocha's defense team pointed to the fact that he turned himself in and confessed to the crime.

Following the guilty verdict, prosecutors began presenting additional evidence during the penalty phase, including videos of Rocha showing off and firing ghost guns he had made. Witnesses, including detectives from the case, also provided testimony.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, while the defense is asking for life in prison. The court adjourned Thursday and proceedings will resume Friday morning.

