BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Patients of Rockhill Women's Center have been warned by the Johnson County District Attorney's Office following allegations of financial fraud.

Two years ago, Dingxiang Du was about to experience one of the most important moments of her life.

“We were welcoming a new life. There was so much to prepare,” Du said, recalling her anticipation of having a baby girl.

But one day, she received a text message from her bank.

“The first one said they had declined a transaction when someone was trying to use my card to pay for something, and the other one informed me that they thought my bank account might have been compromised,” Du said.

Rockhill Women's Center patients warned after allegations of financial fraud

Because she acted quickly, she didn't lose any money.

“To me, it might seem like a small thing since I caught it early,” Du said.

Investigators say Du is one of Wendy Hopkins' alleged victims. A 13-page complaint filed in Johnson County states 11 other people are in a similar situation.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office charged Wendy Susan Hopkins with 48 criminal counts on Wednesday, including identity theft, computer crime, theft, forgery and mistreatment of an elder person.

The DA's office said the victims of the alleged crimes may have included patients of Rockhill Women's Center, a full-service OB/GYN practice operating in the Kansas City area.

Patients of Rockhill Women's Care who experienced any financial card fraud between September 2022 and November 2023 are asked to contact local law enforcement.

Du said the clinic never reached out to her about the fraud.

KSHB

“I also know it's not everybody's fault in the clinic,” Du said.

KSHB 41 tried reaching out to the clinic on Saturday afternoon but didn't hear back. We also contacted Hopkins' attorney over the weekend, but the station hasn't received a response.

Hopkins' bond is currently set at $500,000; her next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9.

Du said it was a lesson learned.

“Maybe I should be more careful about this in the future,” Du said.

—