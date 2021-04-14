Roeland Park police change taser policy following Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City metro police department has changed its taser policy in response to the death of a 20-year-old Black man in Minnesota earlier this week.

The city of Roeland Park said in a tweet Wednesday that its police officers will “cross draw” their tasers, meaning tasers will be carried on the opposite side of firearms, effective immediately.

In light of the tragic event in Brooklyn Center, Minn., the City of Roeland Park Police Department has enacted a new taser policy effective immediately. — Roeland Park, KS (@RoelandParkKS) April 14, 2021

Daunte Wright was fatally shot Sunday night when, according to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police, an officer accidentally grabbed a firearm instead of a taser during a traffic stop.

Roeland Park Police Chief John Morris told 41 Action News that tasers will be carried opposite an officer’s dominant hand. The change, according to Morris, is one more step to keep officers and the community safe.

The department has 15 full-time and three part-time officers, including Morris, four sergeants and three corporals.

Roeland Park police also plan to schedule a required “taser recertification class” for officers.

The department has shooting range practice on Thursday, at which time the new policy will be practiced.

