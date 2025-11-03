Roeland Park provides Spanish interpreters at polls to increase voter access

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. She followed up on how Roeland Park is fighting for voter access. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Roeland Park is taking steps to ensure language barriers don't prevent residents from participating in Tuesday's election by providing Spanish interpreters at all polling places within city limits.



The city passed a resolution earlier this year calling for better language access at the polls, and officials say voting is a right that shouldn't depend on the language you speak.

Spanish-speaking translators will be available from open to close at Roeland Park polling locations, but voters must request their assistance. The city and Johnson County worked together to ensure the interpreters come from outside the county, so they have no stake in the elections.

"We can't make the ballot available in Spanish, but information about voting, having interpreters on site. It's not expensive, and it's something that I think really helps define a community and make sure that everyone in that community can participate in democracy," Roeland Park Mayor Michael Poppa said.



Johnson County doesn't meet the federal threshold for required Spanish ballots, making Roeland Park's initiative a voluntary effort to increase voter participation.

"The county is not required to make voting materials or ballots available in Spanish or any other language, but Roeland Park wants to make sure that every eligible voter in Roeland Park, every Roeland Park citizen, can vote and be educated on the information on their ballot," Poppa said.

The program is costing the city around $3,000. Poppa said he doesn't believe cost should prohibit other cities from offering translators and hopes others will use this as an example in the future.

Poppa is up for reelection Tuesday and is running unopposed.



