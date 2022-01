KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Roeland Park woman was killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike Monday.

The crash happened in Wyandotte County at 7:30 a.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a Ford Focus lost control due to snow or ice on the road and struck an abandoned Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked on the shoulder.

The driver of the Focus was killed in the collision.

She was identified as 33-year-old Gretchen Gosch of Roeland Park. She was wearing a seatbelt.