Roeland Park woman pleads guilty in connection to drug death of a woman and her unborn child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Roeland Park woman pleaded guilty of distributing fentanyl that led to the death of a woman and her unborn child.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Wednesday that Izabel Reed, 24, pleaded guilty to the death of Alexandrea Hunter and her unborn child on December 24th, 2023.

An autopsy revealed that Hunter died in a Roeland Park Quik Trip from Acetylfentanyl, flourofentanyl and fentanyl intoxication. The autopsy further revealed that Hunter was 35 weeks pregnant at the time.

The charges were the result of a years-long drug investigation by the Northeast Kansas Drug Task Force, Roeland Park Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Sentencing is set for 11:15 a.m. on April 1, 2026.

