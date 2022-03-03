Roger Kemp, father of Ali Kemp, died Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roger Kemp, the father of Ali Kemp, a girl who was murdered in Leawood in 2002, died Thursday, the Ali Kemp Foundation announced in a release.

Following the murder of his daughter, Kemp led a billboard campaign with the sketch of her possible killer that resulted in a tip to police, which then led to a conviction in her case.

"He led with a kind demeanor and a strength to not be denied. He worked tirelessly to bring his daughter’s murderer to justice, and it was through this pursuit that he, alongside LAMAR Advertising, created a billboard campaign which focused upon finding her murderer," the foundation said in the release. "This initiative prompted law enforcement agencies, both locally and on a national scale, to adopt the same concept which resulted in the apprehension of hundreds of murderers."

He also founded The Ali Kemp Foundation in her memory, which holds self-defense classes for girls and women.

"The Kemp’s founded The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation and fostered the creation of the critically acclaimed T.A.K.E. Defense Program," the release said. "Throughout the past 20 years, the foundation and the self-defense program have worked in conjunction to successfully train over 70,000 girls and women across the United States ranging in age from 12 to 90 years."

Over the years, Kemp was involved in an array of anti-crime and domestic abuse efforts and was awarded the President's Citizen Medal, the second-highest citizen's honor a person can receive.

"Roger’s faith in the American justice system; his belief that 99% of the world is good, his powerful love for his daughter Ali and sons Tyler and Drew and his deep dedication to wife Kathy drove him every day, fighting the good fight, to make our world a better place," the release said.