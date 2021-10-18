Rogue school bus involved in early morning chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One school bus was a little too early to its route Monday morning.

Independence police noticed a bus driving through a neighborhood at 2:20 a.m.

Because of the suspicious timing, the officer began following the bus.

IPD said the bus fled from the officer once the driver noticed they were being followed.

The officer pursued the bus off and on, having to terminate attempts due to careless driving by the bus driver.

Stop sticks were deployed and the bus ran over them around Interstate 70 and Lee's Summit Road, but continued to flee.

The pursuit began again but was once again terminated near 40 Highway due to reckless driving.

A short time later, Kansas City, Missouri, police located the bus at 25th Street and Denver Avenue.

The driver of the rogue bus was taken into custody.

It was determined that the bus was stolen from the Apple Bus Company in Independence.