Ronald McDonald House Charities to expand in Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital

Courtesy Ronald McDonald House Charities
Rendering showing a kitchen and living room area planned for the new Ronald McDonald House at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 09, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An increase in the number of families needing a place to day during medical care opened the door for an expanded partnership between Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City and Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas City.

The organizations announced Thursday plans to open a Ronald McDonald House inside of CMH’s hospital. The new, expanded space will provide 10 bedrooms and 24/7 access for families with children in the neonatal and cardiac intensive care units.

Officials say demand for the space is higher than it’s ever been in the 42-year history of the Kansas City location. They cited diminished access to pediatric health care in rural areas, the opening of the Children’s Mercy Research Institute and an overall increase in the number of families traveling to Kansas City of mental health care.

“The new 10-bedroom Ronald McDonald House in the hospital will be a place of love, empathy and warmth - a place where a night’s sleep, a home-cooked meal or a warm shower away from a stressful environment can make all the difference in the world to families helping their children battle critical illness,” RMHC-KC CEO Tami Greenberg said Thursday in a release.

Construction on the new space is set to being in late December.

More information about Ronald McDonald House Charities - Kansas City is available online.

