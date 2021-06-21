Roof collapses in KCMO house fire, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people escaped an early morning house fire in the 9600 block of North Ditzler Court in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday.

Firefighters from both Kansas City and Liberty responded to the scene shortly before 4 a.m.

Smoke and fire were showing from the two-story home when crews arrived.

Fire officials said the fire started in the back of the home, and a large section of the roof collapsed, causing fire crews to back out and fight the fire defensively.

No injuries were reported.

Smoke and water damage are reported throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.