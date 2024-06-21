'Soft Room' to help sexual assault survivors unveiled at Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new room at the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department will be used to interview survivors of sexual assault and trauma.

The 'soft room' is the first of its kind in Missouri.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 The first soft room located at KCPD's headquarters.

An organization called Project Beloved has set up over 100 soft rooms nationwide. The most recent room put into service isi n Kansas City.

“I'm really excited for Kansas City to have this room, and to set that precedent in this area for their approach to sexual assault,” said Becky Halterman, Project Beloved vice president.

Halterman has personal ties to Project Beloved’s cause.

“Project Beloved was started April 10, 2018, a year to the day after my niece, Molly Jane Matheson was found raped and murdered,” Halterman. Her sister, Tracy Mathesan, is the founder and Molly’s mother.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 A picture hanging in the soft room honors Molly Jane Matheson and another survivor, Megan Getrum, whose artwork is on the walls.

The organization seeks to educate the public and advocate for sexual assault survivors so they’re empowered to find their voices through the support they’re given.

“There’s a lot more progress that needs to be made, starting from a place of believing,” Halterman said. “Let’s invite them into this room, have them tell their story, investigate it, and find out what we can do.”

Zachary Mallory understands just how much progress is necessary.

“I was sexually assaulted at 17,” Mallory said. “I know what it felt like to be not believed. I know what it felt like to be unheard and to be re-victimized.”

A decade later, Mallory’s found love and safe spaces in his partner, his dog and community involvement. But that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten what he went through, particularly in interview rooms.

“Sitting in that room and just listening to them ask me questions, I'm like, 'Why am I here?'" he said. “Sitting in fluorescent lights is not going to be a good situation, it's going to make me more frustrated, it's going to make me very uncomfortable, and I'm going to be very agitated.”

Tye Grant is President and CEO of the Police Foundation of Kansas City.

As a former high-ranking member of the police department, he recalls how straightforward interview rooms were during his time.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 An interview room used before the 'soft room' rennovation.

“An interview room is built just to do that - interview somebody,” Grant said. “It’s a table and chair, not really a lot a thought about providing anything beyond a location to conduct an interview.”

The Police Foundation supports projects intended improve the police department. It funded KCPD’s first soft room, and Grant says there’s already talk of a second room.

“This is innovative today,” Grant said. “We should have done this a long time ago. So when they brought us this concept, our response was, ‘Absolutely, let’s do it.’”

The police department works over 500 sexual assault cases a year.

Though the room was just unveiled Thursday, it’s a space hundreds of survivors will now be able to use.

“Imagine if you were a victim of something, and you're having to come and tell law enforcement about the worst day of your life, and you step into this space, it's not what you're expecting,” Halterman said. "You are able to sit in a space that's safe, warm and inviting as opposed to cold, stark and sterile and talk to law enforcement, who also are in a different frame of mind. They're also not interrogating someone, they're not in that same space that maybe they were two hours ago interrogating a really violent offender."

The space includes new furniture, lamps, rugs, paint, artwork, plants, blankets and dim lighting.

“This is a part of accountability and a part of bringing the community back together,” Mallory said. “I think that this is also going to save lives.”

As someone who’s attempted to take their own life, Mallory says the mental health support for survivors goes far beyond the soft room.

“I think going further is bringing more mental health support into the interviewing process,” Mallory said. “There’s a lot of work that can happen, and include people who have that experience to advise on what the next steps can be. I’m more than willing to be that resource if they want to reach directly out.”

A resource Mallory says was crucial when he was seeking help was the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault, or MOSCA.

“I finally found that passion within me that I didn’t know that I had,” Mallory said. “I started speaking out, speaking up every time I see something, I say something.”

Mallory also says it’s important to remember how common sexual assault can be.

“Sexual assault doesn’t just happen to women, doesn’t just happen to men, it happens to trans people, nonbinary people,” Mallory said. “It happens to everybody. It doesn’t discriminate.”

So along with advocates like Halterman, Mallory will keep the conversation going so that safe spaces can grow and spread.

“Being able to be that vocal voice and be that leader that the community needs, I'm happy to be here,” Mallory said.

If you or anyone you know has been impacted by sexual violence and needs support, please call MOCSA’s 24-hour crisis line at 816-531-0233.