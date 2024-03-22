Royals announce 2024 television schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and Bally Sports Kansas City have announced that all 162 Royals baseball games will be on regional or national television this season.

Bally Sports Kansas City will televise 161 regular season games, and 1 game on Friday, May 10, at the Los Angeles Angels will be on Apple TV+.

There are two ways to watch local Royals broadcasts in 2024.

Watch or stream through a TV provider: Bally Sports is available through cable, satellite and digital streaming providers throughout the Royals television footprint. You can also stream Royals games for no additional charge on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com by connecting with your TV provider.

Subscribe to BallySports+ as the streaming-only option that provides direct access to Royals baseball without a TV provider.

Bally Sports Kansas City is entering its 17th season as the exclusive regional television home of Royals baseball.

Regular season coverage will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show, "Price Chopper Royals Live," and followed by the "Rally House Royals Live " post-game show.

Ryan Lefebvre and Jake Eisenberg will call the games, along with Rex Hudler with analysis.

Royals Hall of Famer Jeff Montgomery will provide analysis on "Royals Live" with host Joel Goldberg.

Royals Hall of Famer Mike Sweeney and 2015 World Series Champion Jeremy Guthrie will return on Bally Sports Kansas City as analysts on select series.

—