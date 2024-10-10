Royals fan relives 2015 World Series glory as team makes another postseason run

SHAWNEE, Kan. — As the Kansas City Royals once again chase postseason glory, lifelong fan Bryce Olson can’t help but relive one of his most cherished memories: the 2015 World Series.

“I'll never look back and never regret those moments and getting to see those players that, you know, have now kind of moved on to other things," Olson said.

Olson, who grew up a Royals fan thanks to his dad, has been following the team for years.

“I grew up going to a lot of games with with my dad, with my parents, you know, with my grandparents," Olson said. "Have a lot of fun memories of Kauffman Stadium. I have to be honest," said Olson.

Through the highs and lows of following the Royals, it was 2015 in New York where his fandom came full circle.

“I was there for a work conference, you know, with people from Texas," Olson said. "So no one else was going to spend the money to go to a World Series game. And so I ended up going to that game by myself."

With the Royals making another post season run, Olson is more excited than ever.

“I'm hoping to get to relive that, you know, this year and maybe getting to go to that with my dad and our son," Olson said.

