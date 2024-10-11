Royals fans excited for next year after unexpected postseason run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After waiting nearly 10 years, Kansas City Royals fans got to watch their team play again in the postseason.

“All of my friends were rooting last night," said Chris Mashburn. "Anybody against the Yankees, I’m rooting for anyway, but the fact that it’s Kansas City, I'm really super pumped about it."

Mashburn is a frequent visitor to Kansas City and is a fan of the city and the Royals.

“I’m excited," Mashburn said. "I’ve seen their play is just phenomenal, the enthusiasm. Obviously, as fans, we’re happy."

Though the Royals' playoff run ended with Thursday night's loss to the Yankees, the spirit and optimism of fans remain high.

"I got big aspirations for next season," he said.

Royals fan Janet Channey appreciated the team's sudden improvement that brought postseason baseball back to the city.

“It’s wonderful.," Channey said. "We had so many years where we had to wait, wait, wait. Now it’s very exciting."

Many fans like Channey stopped by Union Station to take pictures next to Royals signs to make memories of the playoff run last longer.

“I’ve been here 35 years, so we’ve only seen it once before," she said. "And before that, it was like never coming, so it’s kind of unbelievable," said Channey.

For fans like Karol Hughes, who moved from New York to Kansas City, the season was special.

“I’m so happy that we made it this far," Hughes said. "I really am. It’s a game, it’s fun, it’s family-oriented. Let's enjoy it, it’s great, it really is."

Just like many other fans, she's hopeful for next season.

"Oh, definitely a World Series," Hughes said.

