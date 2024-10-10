Royals fans keeping their heads high after losing game 3 to the Yankees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Game 3 of the ALDS was not the win the Kansas City Royals were hoping for, but fans are still feeling optimistic for Thursday's game.

KC Live! in Power and Light hosted a watch party for the game against the New York Yankees, and there was not a spare seat in the house.

The crowd was locked in on the game and when the Royals scored, the energy inside the venue spiked. Fans told KSHB 41 News that win or lose, they are still proud of the Royals and it's not over yet.

One fan remembers being with his daughters back in 2015 when the Royals won it all.

"The last time I was here I remember I was holding my daughters when we beat the Mets," Michael Wright said. "We were so excited, my daughter is flying in tonight to see the Royals post season."

Brian Luton

Wright's daughters weren't at Power and Light during the Royals game on Wednesday, but the longtime fan said they will all be together at Kauffman Stadium for Thursday night's game.

"That was the problem, my good luck charm wasn't here!" Wright said. "That's on me, KC, I'm sorry. She's going to be here tomorrow, it will be a winner winner chicken dinner."

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. Power and Light will have another watch party.