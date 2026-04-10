Royals fans react to news on proposed downtown stadium ahead of Thursday night's first pitch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday night's energy at Kauffman Stadium ahead of first pitch went beyond the game on the field with news of a downtown stadium proposal.

Fans were overwhelmingly optimistic about a potential move to downtown Kansas City.

Jake Weller/KSHB Lee Adams

"It’s everything we wanted." Royals fan Lee Adams said. "It’s downtown baseball. It’s where baseball should be played."

Adams was one of many excited fans about Thursday's movement in Kansas City, City Hall.

Some fans with memories of championship teams and All-Star players at Kauffman Stadium felt a little differently.

Jake Weller/KSHB Lawrence Pollard

"I think it’s tragic we lost the Chiefs, and if we lose the Royals to downtown, I think it might be a game changer for the community out here," Lawrence Pollard said as he and his son walked to Gate D for Thursday night's game. "For me, it’s all about tradition. This is all I know. I’m 50 years old and I’ve known the Royals here my whole life."

Pollard had concerns about what abandoning the Truman Sports Complex would do to the area's economy.

Bruce Hart, who lives in Blue Springs, said it's time to move the team downtown. It would bolster already vibrant neighborhoods and grow the fan base.

Jake Weller/KSHB Bruce Hart

"It just never really developed up the way I think they envisioned it to be," he said. "I think downtown, we’re not gonna see 5,000 people at the game, we’re gonna see 15,000 to 20,000 people at the game every night. I’m looking forward to that."

KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa also spoke with Royals players and Manager Matt Quatraro ahead of Thursday's game.

When asked about the stadium developments, Quattraro said he hadn't heard about them.

Jake Weller/KSHB Vinnie Pasquantino

"We're just focused on making the playoffs, winning the division, winning ballgames, winning the World Series," Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said. "You broke the news to me."

That's the mentality fans said they want out of the club.

"I want a championship," Jerry Gheen said.

For All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., all he can focus on is winning championships.

Jake Weller/KSHB Bobby Witt Jr.

"I just want to win a championship in this stadium and while we have the chance," Witt Jr. said.

The Royals organization provided a statement to KSHB 41 News regarding the city council's action Thursday.

“The Kansas City Royals appreciate the work of our City’s leadership — the Mayor, City Manager, and City Council — as they take important steps toward continued economic development for our city. We are grateful for their engagement in this process, as well as for the critical work of the State of Missouri, and look forward to more detailed conversations as we consider solutions that are best for our team, our fans and our community.” Kansas City Royals

But the wait continues for Royals fans when it comes to the next steps for the team's future home.

Jake Weller/KSHB Jerry Gheen

"I think just getting the movement somewhere, a resolution somewhere, regardless of whether we're staying at The K and renovating or moving downtown, I just want it to be all over and figure out where we're going," Jerry Gheen said..

—