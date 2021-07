KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals game against the Cleveland Indians has been postponed due to rain.

Rain in the Cleveland area has caused the teams to re-schedule the game as part of a doubleheader on September 20.

The Royals come home to take on the Baltimore Orioles July 16-18 at the K.

The Royals sit at 36-53, 17.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.