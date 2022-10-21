Royals, KC Art Institute partner to create animated series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at the Kansas City Art Institute are writing and animating a series of episodes to teach life lessons to players and youth in programs put on by the KC Royals.

At the Urban Youth Academy in Kansas City, Missouri, children gain exposure to the game of baseball. The Royals operate a similar academy in the Dominican Republic for professional players, some of whom are as young as 16.

Originally, the Royals wanted videos specifically for Dominican players as many haven’t graduated high school nor learned the social lessons that go along with it.

Players ended up liking the videos so much, the Royals asked KCAI to create more, from six to 22. Once the art students complete the series over the next couple of semesters, the Royals will unveil the videos to children at the Urban Youth Academy and students in the regional Crown School program.

“The same videos that we use for league players in an attempt to grow them as people, these videos can double up,” Jeff Diskin, Royals senior director of professional and community development , explained during a Zoom meeting from the Dominican Republic.

The videos follow Juan throughout high school. In each episode, the animated character learns a new skill from Sluggerrr, Jr., a wise mentor figure.

Lessons focus on organization, money management, time management, confidence and more. In the end, Juan graduates high school.

Hayley Larson is a senior in the animation program at KCAI. She helped write and animate some of the episodes, with her voice appearing as a character in one video.

She was presented this opportunity through the college’s Sponsored Studio program, which allows businesses to partner with students for special projects.

“I can kind of get real-world experience with it, but with the safety net of an educational setting,” Larson said.

Diskin says working with the Art Institute has been a smooth process.

