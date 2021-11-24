Royals owner John Sherman named Kansas City Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Kansas Citian of Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman has been named the 2021 Kansas Citian of the Year by the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber presented Sherman with the award Tuesday at its 134th Annual Dinner, according to a chamber news release.

Sherman, who serves as chairman and CEO of the Royals, led a group of businessmen who bought the team from David Glass two years ago. He also is a successful entrepreneur, civic champion and involved in numerous area organizations.

Sherman founded and ran successful companies for decades. He is now on the board of Crestwood Equity Partners, a $6 billion company with stakes in natural gas storage and transportation, according to the chamber news release.

The list of past winners of the Kansas Citian of the Year Award includes the late Royals founder and original owner Ewing Kauffman along with late Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt and beloved baseball historian and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum champion Buck O'Neil.