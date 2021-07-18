Watch
Royals sign 11 draft picks

Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 18, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have announced that they have signed 12 of their 21 selections in last week's 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

First Rounder Frank Mozzicato signed yesterday.

In a news release the Royals said the other 11 include left-handed pitchers Noah Cameron (7th round), Shane Connolly (10th), Tyson Guerrero (12th), Caden Monke (14th), Jack Aldrich (20th), plus right-handed pitchers Patrick Halligan (13th), Anthony Simonelli (16th), Harrison Beethe (18th).

Other players include outfielder Parker Bates (9th), outfielder River Town (15th), shortstop Camryn Williams (19th)

