Royals to honor 1985, 2015 World Series teams during I-70 Showdown

Kauffman Stadium is the epicenter of Missouri baseball pride this weekend as the Kansas City Royals host the St. Louis Cardinals in the storied I-70 Showdown.
Before the 6:10 p.m. first pitch, fans will be treated to a special pregame ceremony honoring the 2015 Royals team that triumphed over the Cardinals in a dramatic seven-game series.

The Cardinals blew out the Royals in the first game of a three-game series yesterday. The Royals are looking to get a win on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to partake in the festivities and honor the legacy of the 2015 championship team.

Game day details:

Gates open early at 4 p.m., First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m., and at 5:10 p.m., there will be a pregame celebration honoring the 2015 World Series team.

The first 25 thousand fans will receive a free 2015 World Series replica ring.

