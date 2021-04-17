Watch
Royals trade OF Nick Heath to Arizona for pitcher Eduardo Herrera

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Kansas City Royals' Nick Heath (0) slides safely into second base as Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Omar Estevez, right, reaches for a tag on a sacrifice fly to right field by Whit Merrifield during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 5, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 10:59 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 11:59:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have acquired right-handed pitcher Eduardo Herrera from the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder Nick Heath.

On Wednesday, Heath was designated for assignment.

Arizona first signed Herrera as an international free agent in 2016. He played as a catcher and infielder in the Dominican Summer League from 2017 to 2018.

Herrera was later converted to right-handed pitcher in 2019 where he struck out 38 batters in about 23 innings.

In 2016, Heath was selected by the Royals in the 16th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.

Heath made his Major League debut with the Royals last season, appearing in 15 games.

