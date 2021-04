KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today's game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The ball clubs were set to get underway at 1:10 p.m.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on May 14, with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m., and the second contest scheduled at 7:10 p.m.

Both games will be seven-inning regulation games and both clubs can add an extra player the doubleheader.