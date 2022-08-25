Royals welcome woman back to Kauffman Stadium after surviving health scare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time KSHB 41 met Sophie Hardin , she was on the road to recovery after suffering a near-fatal brain bleed during a Kansas City Royals game. That health scare happened in August 2021.

"I'm slowly getting better," Hardin told KSHB 41 News.

One year after she nearly lost her life, Hardin returned to Kauffman Stadium with her family Wednesday night to see her favorite team.

"She decided, I'm going to go back to the K," Sophie's mother Melissa said.

Sophie Hardin spoke about how her recovery has been.

"I can communicate a little bit better, my hair is getting longer, but it's been great," she said.

She took in batting practice on the field, and took a freshly signed souvenir with her. Royals pitcher Zack Greinke signed a baseball for her, and even took it to the clubhouse for a few more signatures.

Hardin brought the keepsake to a tailgate in the Kauffman Stadium parking lot with loved ones.

"Bringing us full circle. She's still got some rehabbing and healing to do," Melissa Hardin said.

Even on that long road ahead, her daughter has still made a lot of progress.

"She's walking, talking and being the firecracker she was a year ago," Melissa Hardin said.

Not only was it an emotional night for Sophie Hardin, she celebrated her golden birthday at the K, turning 24 on the 24th of August.

She didn't just invite her family and friends, her surgical team from St. Luke's were guests as well.

"To really celebrate the recovery of a young woman who has been brought back to health after really being at death's door," Dr. Andrew Schlachter, a surgeon at St. Luke's said.

He and his team know firsthand.

"The words I used was we need to try and make it to the morning, and we were a year ago, trying to survive until the sun rose and here we are now in the sunshine celebrating," Schlachter said.

Sophie Hardin went back inside the K after the tailgate, and took the field, throwing out the first pitch before Wednesday night's Royals-Diamondbacks game.

"I'm glad, I'm excited," Sophie said, celebrating a victory on-and-off the field.

