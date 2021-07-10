Royals Whit Merrifield selected to American League All-Star Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield has named to his second All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced this morning.

Merrifield will join Royals catcher Salvador Perez at the 91st All-Star Game, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

The Kansas City Royals announced that Merrifield is the 14th Royals position player to be selected to multiple All-star Games.

He entered the day leading the majors in stolen bases with 24 straight after being caught in his first attempt of the season.

He's tied for eighth in the American League in hits (95), tied for 11th in multi-hit games (26) and doubles (20).

In June, Merrifield lead the Majors with 40 hits - becoming the first Royal to lead the Majors in hits in any calendar month since Johnny Damon (51) in July 2000.