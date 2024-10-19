'Running Against Dementia' across 50 states at Garmin Kansas City Marathon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jason Boschan conquered all seven continents running marathons in honor of his papa. Saturday, he will conquer the 37th of 50 U.S. states raising money for Alzheimer's and dementia research during the Garmin Kansas City Marathon.

"7 million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer's and that number is going to jump to 13 million by 2050," said Boschan. "It's really important the work we're trying to do and awareness we're trying to create in each of the different areas we come to run in."

His non-profit, Run4Papa, partners with Northwestern University and its Alzheimer's and dementia research program. The organization has reached 88% of its $400,000 fundraising goal.

"100% of every dollar we raise goes to research. No one is flying me out here and putting me up. I am here because I want to raise this awareness."

The clinical research through Northwestern University Medicine is to help slow the progression of the disease. It is also looking to find a cure. Boschan says the goal is to give families more time with their loved ones.

"My grandpa went from being pretty able-bodied. He went from practicing medicine, and treating low-income patients in their homes and climbing flights of stairs at 80 years old. To see him trapped in his own head was difficult," Boschan explained.

Alzheimer's disease was the fifth leading cause of death among people 55 and older in 2021. Health and long-term costs for people living with dementia are projected to reach $360 billion in 2024 and nearly $1 trillion in 2050.

Boschan is running 50 half marathons across 50 U.S. states, raising awareness. He wears a custom shirt tailored to the city he runs in to encourage runners and spectators to ask questions about the cause.

"I might not be leading the pack," explains Boschan. "I have enough people behind me that if it gives them a little bit of laughter and joy. I think it helps create a positive vibe I am looking to create throughout the race."

The Garmin Kansas City Marathon begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information on how to donate to Run4Papa, click here.

