Ruskin High School football player receives Week 8 NFL Way to Play award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Ruskin High School football player has been awarded the Week 8 NFL Way to Play High School award.

Dalyn Harden was announced as the recipient Monday during the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football .

An NFL news release cites his ability to make tackles and keep his head up for the award.

“Harden demonstrated proper tackling technique and play recognition by keeping his head up and out while using his arms to wrap up the receiver while driving his legs to complete the tackle. His heads-up play prevented the opposing team from getting a first down,” the release said.

Each week the recipient is given a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.

“Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development,” Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, said in the release.