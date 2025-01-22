S&S Activewear closing Edwardsville warehouse; 86 jobs cut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — S&S Activewear, a company specializing in apparel distribution for a wide range of brands, plans to close its warehouse in Edwardsville permanently.

The company made the announcement Monday to state and local officials.

Roughly 86 employees will be laid off as part of the closure of the facility, located at 9525 Woodend Road.

Some employees will be excused from work starting Feb. 5. The majority of other employees willl be laid off around March 24.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company was founded in 1988. The company describes itself as a “leading, technology-enabled apparel and accessory distributor in the United States and Canada.”

It provides services and basic garments to more than 80 brands.

