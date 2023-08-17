Safety at top of mind for Kansas City-area families after Derby girl killed in bus crash

KANAS CITY, Mo. — After an 8-year-old girl was killed in Derby, Kansas, in a bus crash Wednesday, safety is at the top of mind for some Kansas City, Missouri, families.

In May, KSHB 41 reported how some neighbors felt unsafe crossing Armour Boulevard in KCMO after a 5-year-old was hit by a car.

“We were coming out from the apartment like we always do on our way to school,” Katie McDonald said at the time.

McDonald and her two kids were on their way to school when her daughter was hit by a car trying to cross a street.

“She got hit,” McDonald said. “Her bone on her ankle was split in two, fractured jaw, her teeth shifted.”

In the months since, Amira’s cast came off and she is healing and ready for school next week.

McDonald says it was a scary moment, but should be a reminder for families and drivers.

“Be careful obviously. You look both ways, but take extra precaution. The street, how they are setup, the bike lanes — there’s no crosswalk,” she said. “Drivers slow down. You think, ‘Oh, in the morning, I got to get somewhere.' Just take your time. Take your time basically. If this was your, child what would you do?'"

A very real and scary moment for a Kansas City family last spring.

Other Kansas City area families KSHB 41 talked with on Wednesday are having conversations surrounding safety.

Children across the area gave a list of simple reminders about safety.

“Well, look both ways," one child told KSHB 41 News.

“You have to look left right left before you cross the street for your safety," another child said.

