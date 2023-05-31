Saint Luke's, St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare announce plans to form integrated health system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System and St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare are planning to form integrated Missouri-based health system, both hospital systems announced Wednesday.

The two health systems signed a non-binding letter of intent with hopes of expanding health care access to more than six million residents in Missouri and beyond.

“Both Saint Luke’s and BJC have well-established reputations for delivering exceptional care and elevating the health of the people we serve,” Saint Luke’s Health System President and CEO Melinda L. Estes, MD said in a press release. “Our integrated health system, with complementary expertise and team of world-class physicians and caregivers, will set a new national standard for medical education and research.”

The two health systems say the partnership will provide patients with additional services and providers led by a "nationally renowned patient-first health care system."

“Together with Saint Luke’s, we have an exciting opportunity to reinforce our commitment to providing extraordinary care to Missourians and our neighboring communities,” BJC HealthCare President and CEO Richard Liekweg said. “Amid the rapidly changing health care landscape, this is the right time to build on our established relationship with Saint Luke’s. With an even stronger financial foundation, we will further invest in our teams, advance the use of technologies and data to support our providers and caregivers, and improve the health of our communities”

The health systems are expected to complete an agreement in the coming months, according to a press release.

Once an agreement is complete, the health systems will operate from dual headquarters, with one in St. Louis serving eastern Missouri and southern Illinois.

The headquarters in Kansas City will serve western Missouri and portions of Kansas.

—

