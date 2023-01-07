Sample application available for personal cultivation of marijuana in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Saturday, those who are interested in growing their own marijuana in Missouri will be one step closer to doing so.

It's an important milestone in the journey since the legalization of weed on the Nov. 8 Midterm Election.

The sample application is now available for anyone to view on the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services website . It's a two page application asking for personal and contact information, as well as information about where you are going to grow. The state will not start accepting applications until Feb. 6.

"Right now, we have more than 20,000 Missourians who are medical patients who are growing for themselves," said Dan Viets, an attorney and co-author of Amendment 3. "So that number will increase many times, probably, I would predict at least 100,000 people will be growing marijuana for themselves legally in a very short time."

There are rules when it comes to growing marijuana on your own. On top of being a Missouri resident and over the age of 21, growers are only allowed:

- 6 flowering plants

- 6 non-flowering plants (14 inches tall)

- 6 clones (under 14 inches tall)

In addition, it must be grown in a secure, locked area that is not visible to the public. You also can't share your grow with anyone not on the license, even if you live with them.

It costs $100 for the license, but Viets said it'll pay off tremendously, comparing it to how growing your own tomatoes is cheaper than buying them at the grocery store. He said while it may take money away from dispensaries, the marijuana industry understands it is a right that individuals be able to personally cultivate.

"Really, the entire issue is about individual freedom and liberty, and there’s no reason why individuals shouldn’t be able to cultivate for themselves," Viets said.