SantaCaliGon Days back for its 53rd year

The free festival is on the Independence Square this Labor Day Weekend.
KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

SantaCaliGon Days, a long-time festival celebrating the starting point of the three pioneer trails, returns for its 53rd year.

The festival and carnival runs throughout Labor Day Weekend.

Festival hours:

  • Friday, Aug. 29: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
  • Saturday, Aug. 30: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
  • Sunday, Aug. 31: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
  • Monday, Sept. 1: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

While the festival is free, the carnival does require tickets. You can buy those online or in person.

Main Stage entertainment is free and located in the city hall parking lot between Maple and Lexington Streets. The lineup can be found here.

